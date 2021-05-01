Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.25 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,745 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,619,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,955,000 after purchasing an additional 94,075 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.86 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

