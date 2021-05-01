Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $102.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 90.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $118.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.40.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $153,872.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

