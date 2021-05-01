Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 213,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 50,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROIC shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.