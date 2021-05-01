Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,428,000 after acquiring an additional 35,894 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 457,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,346 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock opened at $376.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.12. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.