Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.14% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 32,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

