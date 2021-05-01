Whittier Trust Co. Invests $1.52 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 623.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 291,980.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $10,031,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,393 shares of company stock worth $70,832,824 over the last quarter.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $101.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.39. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on U shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.