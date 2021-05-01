Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -674.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.