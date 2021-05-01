Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $29.30 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 188,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.73 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

