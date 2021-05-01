Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,110 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.81.

Shares of GD opened at $190.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $191.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

