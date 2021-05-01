Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,167 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $171.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.87. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $176.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.