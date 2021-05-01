Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 2,100 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $66.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

