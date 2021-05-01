Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Meritage Homes worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

MTH opened at $106.39 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $49.39 and a one year high of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,197 shares of company stock worth $2,096,298. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

