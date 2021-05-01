Whittier Trust Co. Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,633 shares of company stock worth $2,664,764. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $336.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.73 and a twelve month high of $365.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

