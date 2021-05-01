Whittier Trust Co. Trims Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OTIS opened at $77.87 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.45.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

