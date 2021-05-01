Wilmington (LON:WIL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $167.04

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.04 ($2.18) and traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.51). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 195.50 ($2.55), with a volume of 318 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £171.19 million and a PE ratio of 29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 193.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 167.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

