WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Update

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

WiMi Hologram Cloud stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,907 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality Advertising Service; and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

