WinCash (WCC) Price Tops $0.0554

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $83,075.00 and $802.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WinCash has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One WinCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011464 BTC.

About WinCash

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

