Wings (WINGS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22,314.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $22,314.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

