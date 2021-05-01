WINk Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00018854 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.91 or 0.01129596 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

