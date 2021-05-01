WINkLink (WIN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $162.33 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. WINkLink has a market cap of $415.80 million and $162.33 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WINkLink has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00064081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00281823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.11 or 0.01085428 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.26 or 0.00722787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,563.69 or 0.99952813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

