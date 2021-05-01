Wirex Token Market Cap Tops $67.24 Million (WXT)

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Wirex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Wirex Token has a market capitalization of $67.24 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wirex Token has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wirex Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00063898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.00285397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.01 or 0.01136352 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.43 or 0.00717886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,597.81 or 0.99772218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wirex Token Coin Profile

Wirex Token launched on May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,500,000 coins. Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp . The official website for Wirex Token is wirexapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

Buying and Selling Wirex Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wirex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wirex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wirex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.