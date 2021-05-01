WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.71. Approximately 5,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 31,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. CWM LLC owned about 0.45% of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

