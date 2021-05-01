WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.71. WNS reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WNS by 477.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 39,708 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the third quarter worth about $874,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in WNS by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 107,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 106,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,050. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WNS has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $78.07.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

