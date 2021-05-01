Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,555.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for about $206.68 or 0.00358855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $13,555.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00071030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.74 or 0.00867694 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00096274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,881 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.