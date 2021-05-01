WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $24.98 million and $3.32 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00071456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.63 or 0.00872651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00095894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00048922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

