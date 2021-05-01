Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Woodward has increased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WWD opened at $125.01 on Friday. Woodward has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $127.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $240,713.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

