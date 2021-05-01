World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 205.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of World Acceptance worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $94,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,799,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $83,493.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,240 shares of company stock worth $2,587,750 in the last 90 days. 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

WRLD stock opened at $130.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $889.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.75. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $170.98. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

