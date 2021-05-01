World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, reaching $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 603,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,275. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $477,267.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,528 shares of company stock worth $2,372,180. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

