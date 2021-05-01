WOWswap Price Reaches $49.59 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for $49.59 or 0.00085757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $12.84 million and approximately $51,545.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 74.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00063802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00284113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $653.81 or 0.01130621 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.00729018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,778.05 or 0.99915062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.