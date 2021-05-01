Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Trading Up 24% Over Last Week

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $6.44 or 0.00011173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 24% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $422,370.38 and approximately $1,087.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00064145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00286238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.05 or 0.01136893 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.58 or 0.00721271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,665.04 or 1.00083108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

