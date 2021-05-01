Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $647.40 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and approximately $561.19 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $647.40 or 0.01121627 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00064241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00281072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.83 or 0.00737748 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,754.88 or 1.00060501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001672 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,172,752 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

