Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Tops $393.65

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $756,201.50 and $106.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $393.65 or 0.00680650 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00064193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.00280830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.53 or 0.01124821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.31 or 0.00737129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00026460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,880.26 or 1.00079248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

