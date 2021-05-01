Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $146.27 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $146.27 million and approximately $18.59 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for $87.22 or 0.00153564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.00855559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00065155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00095969 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

