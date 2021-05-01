X-CASH Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $11.39 million and $171.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,693,130,426 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

