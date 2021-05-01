xBTC Price Tops $0.60 on Exchanges (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, xBTC has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One xBTC coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular exchanges. xBTC has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $6,292.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00063915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.39 or 0.00286292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.03 or 0.01133780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00026326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.21 or 0.00719605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,373.70 or 0.99916892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

