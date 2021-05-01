xBTC (xBTC) Hits Market Cap of $3.29 Million

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last week, xBTC has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001052 BTC on popular exchanges. xBTC has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $15,341.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get xBTC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00284827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $629.10 or 0.01090668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00026783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.75 or 0.00715580 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,557.36 or 0.99787560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.