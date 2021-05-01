xDai 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 Million (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. One xDai coin can currently be bought for about $20.35 or 0.00035202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xDai has a market cap of $106.60 million and $4.00 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, xDai has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00063102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.39 or 0.00284334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $632.72 or 0.01094348 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00026532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.26 or 0.00716507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,764.33 or 0.99909145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About xDai

xDai’s total supply is 8,364,725 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,796 coins. xDai’s official website is xdaichain.com . The official message board for xDai is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17 . xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling xDai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xDai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xDai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xDai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

