Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post $13.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.72 million. Xencor posted sales of $32.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $61.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.14 million to $70.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $78.08 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $126.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. The company had revenue of $41.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 million.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 13,943.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 11.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 22.5% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 8,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. Xencor has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $58.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

