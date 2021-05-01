Xend Finance (XEND) Hits Market Cap of $16.62 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001452 BTC on popular exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $16.62 million and $1.82 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00064241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00281072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $647.40 or 0.01121627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.83 or 0.00737748 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,754.88 or 1.00060501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

