xEURO Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week (XEUR)

xEURO (CURRENCY:XEUR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. xEURO has a total market capitalization of $22,552.30 and approximately $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xEURO coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, xEURO has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00064145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00286238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.05 or 0.01136893 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.58 or 0.00721271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,665.04 or 1.00083108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xEURO’s total supply is 20,419 coins. xEURO’s official Twitter account is @xEuroOnline and its Facebook page is accessible here . xEURO’s official website is xeuro.online

