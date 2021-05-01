Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,485 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,255 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Xilinx worth $15,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Xilinx by 93.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.47.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $127.96 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average of $133.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.