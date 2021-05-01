XIO (XIO) Price Tops $0.24

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.