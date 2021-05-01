XMax Price Tops $0.0006 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. One XMax coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. XMax has a market cap of $8.49 million and approximately $626,455.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XMax has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00068404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.44 or 0.00866061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00095690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.76 or 0.08555911 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,219,439,486 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.