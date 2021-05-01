XMON Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One XMON coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,250.42 or 0.02171218 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, XMON has traded up 3% against the dollar. XMON has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $1.06 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00064081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00281823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $625.11 or 0.01085428 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.26 or 0.00722787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,563.69 or 0.99952813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

