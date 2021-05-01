XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.07. XPO Logistics posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $139.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 169.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $141.21.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

