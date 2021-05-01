XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of XPO Logistics worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $139.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.66, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $141.21.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

In other XPO Logistics news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

