xRhodium (XRC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,679.00

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $3,679.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $3.78 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, xRhodium has traded up 37.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002677 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004009 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00036561 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001178 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019196 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

