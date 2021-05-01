XSGD (XSGD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36,451.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001296 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $38.85 million and $36,451.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00285249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.02 or 0.01137301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00026677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.88 or 0.00727299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,692.42 or 1.00170707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,240 coins and its circulating supply is 52,040,135 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

