Xuez (XUEZ) Market Cap Tops $100,203.08

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Xuez has a total market cap of $100,203.08 and approximately $54,960.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xuez has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,024,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,058,094 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Xuez Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

