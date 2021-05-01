Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YMAB. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $257,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $639,520. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

